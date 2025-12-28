Ukraine to be covered by blizzard and black ice, Level I danger declared: weather forecast for December 29
Kyiv • UNN
On Monday, December 29, cloudy weather with black ice and a blizzard is forecast in Ukraine, Level I danger has been declared. The temperature at night will be 1-6°C below zero, during the day from 4°C below zero to 1°C above zero.
reports UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
The wind will be predominantly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s and blizzards in the Right Bank, except for Zakarpattia. The temperature at night is expected to be from 1 to 6°C below zero, in the Carpathians up to 9°C below zero; during the day from 4°C below zero to 1°C above zero, in the far south 1-4°C above zero.
Forecasters warn: these conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility enterprises and traffic.
Recall
On Sunday, December 28, due to bad weather, 346 settlements in Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn and Ivano-Frankivsk regions were left without electricity.
Rescuers of Ivano-Frankivsk region towed more than 10 cars and a bus due to bad weather on December 28.