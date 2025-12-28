$41.930.00
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 17465 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 30467 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 25375 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 40957 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 49486 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used for
December 27, 05:54 PM • 47209 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 33162 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 28437 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat work
December 27, 11:54 AM • 22720 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Ukraine to be covered by blizzard and black ice, Level I danger declared: weather forecast for December 29

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

On Monday, December 29, cloudy weather with black ice and a blizzard is forecast in Ukraine, Level I danger has been declared. The temperature at night will be 1-6°C below zero, during the day from 4°C below zero to 1°C above zero.

Ukraine to be covered by blizzard and black ice, Level I danger declared: weather forecast for December 29

On Monday, December 29, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, with black ice and blizzards. A level I danger, yellow, is also expected, reports UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

The wind will be predominantly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s and blizzards in the Right Bank, except for Zakarpattia. The temperature at night is expected to be from 1 to 6°C below zero, in the Carpathians up to 9°C below zero; during the day from 4°C below zero to 1°C above zero, in the far south 1-4°C above zero.

Forecasters warn: these conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility enterprises and traffic.

Recall

On Sunday, December 28, due to bad weather, 346 settlements in Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn and Ivano-Frankivsk regions were left without electricity.

Rescuers of Ivano-Frankivsk region towed more than 10 cars and a bus due to bad weather on December 28.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Power outage
Ukrhydrometcenter
Snow in Ukraine
Electricity
Lviv Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine