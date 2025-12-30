The Ministry of Culture has granted permits for search operations in Ternopil and Volyn regions within the framework of agreements with Poland

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has granted further permits for search operations in the Ternopil and Volyn regions, UNN writes with reference to the ministry's statement.

The decision is based on the agreements of the Ukrainian-Polish working group on historical memory. They were recorded in a joint communiqué following the work in 2025 and the results of the meeting between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of the Republic of Poland Karol Nawrocki on December 19, 2025, in Warsaw.

The permit covers the continuation of research in the former village of Puzhnyky, Ternopil region. During the work, specialists will try to identify a possible second burial trench. Another permit concerns search operations in the former colonies of Ostrivky and Volya Ostrovetska in the Volyn region. Ukrainian and Polish specialists plan to conduct these works in the format of joint expeditions in 2026.

"The tragic pages of the common history of the Ukrainian and Polish peoples of the 20th century remain sensitive for both societies. At the same time, a consistent and responsible dialogue on these issues is necessary. It works for the common future of the two states in the face of the Russian threat," the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

In 2026, Ukraine and Poland also plan other studies on the territory of both countries.

Common memory and mutual steps strengthen the unity of our peoples. They work for a common European future, solidarity against a common enemy, and a dignified commemoration of all those who died for the freedom of Ukraine and Poland.

Recall

During previous search operations at the site of the former village of Puzhnyky, Ternopil region, a Polish-Ukrainian expedition found the remains of more than 30 people.