Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guards
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
The Ministry of Culture has granted permits for search operations in Ternopil and Volyn regions within the framework of agreements with Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has authorized search operations in Ternopil and Volyn regions. This is a continuation of research in the territory of the former village of Puzhnyky and the colonies of Ostrivky and Volya Ostrovetska.

The Ministry of Culture has granted permits for search operations in Ternopil and Volyn regions within the framework of agreements with Poland

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has granted further permits for search operations in the Ternopil and Volyn regions, UNN writes with reference to the ministry's statement.

The decision is based on the agreements of the Ukrainian-Polish working group on historical memory. They were recorded in a joint communiqué following the work in 2025 and the results of the meeting between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of the Republic of Poland Karol Nawrocki on December 19, 2025, in Warsaw.

The permit covers the continuation of research in the former village of Puzhnyky, Ternopil region. During the work, specialists will try to identify a possible second burial trench. Another permit concerns search operations in the former colonies of Ostrivky and Volya Ostrovetska in the Volyn region. Ukrainian and Polish specialists plan to conduct these works in the format of joint expeditions in 2026.

Ukraine submitted proposals to Poland regarding search and exhumation work during the war - Ministry of Culture16.12.25, 20:11 • 9612 views

"The tragic pages of the common history of the Ukrainian and Polish peoples of the 20th century remain sensitive for both societies. At the same time, a consistent and responsible dialogue on these issues is necessary. It works for the common future of the two states in the face of the Russian threat," the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

In 2026, Ukraine and Poland also plan other studies on the territory of both countries.

Common memory and mutual steps strengthen the unity of our peoples. They work for a common European future, solidarity against a common enemy, and a dignified commemoration of all those who died for the freedom of Ukraine and Poland.

Recall

During previous search operations at the site of the former village of Puzhnyky, Ternopil region, a Polish-Ukrainian expedition found the remains of more than 30 people.

Yevhen Tsarenko

SocietyPolitics
Village
War in Ukraine
Ternopil Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Warsaw
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland