Bad weather in Prykarpattia on December 28: rescuers towed 13 vehicles and evacuated 32 people
Kyiv • UNN
On December 28, rescuers in Ivano-Frankivsk region towed 12 cars and a bus, evacuating 32 people, including 7 children. This happened against the backdrop of bad weather, which left 346 settlements in six regions without electricity.
Rescuers in Ivano-Frankivsk region towed more than 10 cars and a bus due to bad weather on December 28. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Details
Rescuers towed 12 cars and a bus. 32 people were evacuated, including 7 children. Remember about road safety
A corresponding video also appeared online.
Context
On Sunday, December 28, due to bad weather, 346 settlements in Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn and Ivano-Frankivsk regions were left without electricity.
To ensure traffic, 1312 units of equipment and 1484 employees of the State Emergency Service were involved.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that a regular bus with 30 passengers was involved in an accident in Ivano-Frankivsk region. This led to the death of one person, and five more people, including a child, were injured.