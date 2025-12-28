$41.930.00
Bad weather in Prykarpattia on December 28: rescuers towed 13 vehicles and evacuated 32 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

On December 28, rescuers in Ivano-Frankivsk region towed 12 cars and a bus, evacuating 32 people, including 7 children. This happened against the backdrop of bad weather, which left 346 settlements in six regions without electricity.

Bad weather in Prykarpattia on December 28: rescuers towed 13 vehicles and evacuated 32 people
Photo: pixabay

Rescuers in Ivano-Frankivsk region towed more than 10 cars and a bus due to bad weather on December 28. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Rescuers towed 12 cars and a bus. 32 people were evacuated, including 7 children. Remember about road safety

 - the post says.

A corresponding video also appeared online.

Context

On Sunday, December 28, due to bad weather, 346 settlements in Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn and Ivano-Frankivsk regions were left without electricity.

To ensure traffic, 1312 units of equipment and 1484 employees of the State Emergency Service were involved.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a regular bus with 30 passengers was involved in an accident in Ivano-Frankivsk region. This led to the death of one person, and five more people, including a child, were injured.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEventsWeather and environment
