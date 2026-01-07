State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" summarized the results of Christmas tree sales

The state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" sold 91.4 thousand New Year trees following this year's Christmas tree campaign. The highest demand for Christmas trees was recorded in Volyn and Rivne regions, while the fewest New Year trees were purchased in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of "Forests of Ukraine".

Details

This year's Christmas tree campaign started in early December. During the season, the highest demand for New Year trees was recorded in Volyn and Rivne regions, where over 25 thousand Christmas trees were sold. Another approximately 25 thousand trees were sold cumulatively in Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy regions. Over 19 thousand Christmas trees were purchased by residents of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The lowest sales volumes were recorded in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions — only 625 trees were sold in these regions.

New Year's trees were sold through a wide retail network: the enterprise's branches organized over 300 trading platforms throughout Ukraine. In addition, citizens had the opportunity to purchase Christmas trees directly from forestries.

New Year's trees were sold at social prices, which were significantly lower than the cost at private fairs. The average price of one tree was 180 hryvnias including VAT. The final cost depended on the region of sale — the lowest prices were offered in the most forested regions, as well as on the type of New Year's tree and its size.

"An interesting fact: the cheapest Christmas tree was sold for 84 hryvnias, and the most expensive one cost the buyer 3600 hryvnias," the press service notes.

The total revenue from the sale of New Year's trees amounted to 16.5 million hryvnias. Almost half of this amount went to the state budget in the form of taxes and mandatory payments.

Funds received from the sale of New Year trees also replenish local budgets and are directed to forest restoration, protection, and preservation. In total, by the end of 2025, the state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" paid over 15 billion hryvnias in taxes, which was an absolute record for its entire period of operation.

