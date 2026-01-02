Snow in five regions, up to 8 cm in places, but main roads are passable - road workers

In Ukraine, it is snowy in five regions, with up to 8 cm of snow in some places, roads are snow-covered in two regions, but passage on state roads is ensured, the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development reported on January 2, writes UNN.

Road conditions

As of the morning of January 2, passage on state roads is ensured. Road services are working in an intensified mode and constantly monitoring the situation - the agency reported.

454 units of special equipment and 550 employees were involved in road maintenance. Over 17 thousand tons of sand-salt mixture and 616 tons of pure salt were used during the day.

Weather conditions

"Precipitation in the form of snow is observed in Volyn, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Lviv and Chernihiv regions (from 1 to 8 cm). In Zakarpattia and Cherkasy regions, snow cover is recorded in some places on the roadway, in Mykolaiv region - sometimes black ice," the road workers indicated.

In Lviv region, as noted, up to 7 cm of snow fell. On the Torun pass, the covering remains snow-covered in places, and work on treating roads with anti-icing materials continues in mountainous areas.

According to forecasters, the air temperature at night will be -9-14°C, in the western and southern regions -3-8°C. During the day, -2 to +3°C is expected, in the south - +2+7°C.

