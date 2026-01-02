Snow in five regions, up to 8 cm in places, but main roads are passable - road workers

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
09:17 AM • 3042 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 7238 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 46090 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 71998 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 56425 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 52956 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 174635 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 170826 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 56610 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 46921 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
4.2m/s
75%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Mykolaiv under enemy drone attack: three explosions heard in the cityJanuary 2, 01:26 AM • 16627 views
Yemen's international airport suspends operations amid deepening crisis between Saudi Arabia and UAEJanuary 2, 02:37 AM • 8950 views
Preparing a successor: Kim Jong Un's daughter visits state mausoleum for the first timeJanuary 2, 03:34 AM • 11548 views
Almost half of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions on the war in Ukraine - pollJanuary 2, 04:31 AM • 7940 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was Swift07:50 AM • 13563 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 5540 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 34199 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 51816 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 174627 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 98042 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Masoud Pezeshkian
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Iran
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 31299 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 40027 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 40440 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 98055 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 39035 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Gold

Snow in five regions, up to 8 cm in places, but main roads are passable - road workers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

On January 2, snow fell in five regions of Ukraine, up to 8 cm in places. State roads are passable, 454 units of special equipment and 550 workers are involved.

Snow in five regions, up to 8 cm in places, but main roads are passable - road workers

In Ukraine, it is snowy in five regions, with up to 8 cm of snow in some places, roads are snow-covered in two regions, but passage on state roads is ensured, the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development reported on January 2, writes UNN.

Road conditions

As of the morning of January 2, passage on state roads is ensured. Road services are working in an intensified mode and constantly monitoring the situation

- the agency reported.

454 units of special equipment and 550 employees were involved in road maintenance. Over 17 thousand tons of sand-salt mixture and 616 tons of pure salt were used during the day.

Weather conditions

"Precipitation in the form of snow is observed in Volyn, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Lviv and Chernihiv regions (from 1 to 8 cm). In Zakarpattia and Cherkasy regions, snow cover is recorded in some places on the roadway, in Mykolaiv region - sometimes black ice," the road workers indicated.

In Lviv region, as noted, up to 7 cm of snow fell. On the Torun pass, the covering remains snow-covered in places, and work on treating roads with anti-icing materials continues in mountainous areas.

According to forecasters, the air temperature at night will be -9-14°C, in the western and southern regions -3-8°C. During the day, -2 to +3°C is expected, in the south - +2+7°C.

Tourists warned of deteriorating weather in the Carpathians: snow with strong wind and frost02.01.26, 11:19 • 1298 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Snow in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine