Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 41914 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 66830 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 53035 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 50715 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 168060 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 164384 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 55695 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 46109 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 38702 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Tourists warned of deteriorating weather in the Carpathians: snow with strong wind and frost

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Deteriorating weather conditions have been recorded in the high-altitude Carpathians: on Mount Pip Ivan, it is cloudy, snowing, with winds up to 25 m/s and a temperature of -14°C. Rescuers recommend refraining from hiking and installing the "Mountain Rescue" application.

Tourists warned of deteriorating weather in the Carpathians: snow with strong wind and frost

Tourists were warned about deteriorating weather conditions in the highlands of the Carpathians, reported the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region on Friday, writes UNN.

Deteriorating weather conditions in the mountains! As of 09:45 on Mount Pip Ivan, it is cloudy, with limited visibility, snow, south-westerly wind up to 25 m/s, and air temperature of -14°C. Such conditions pose a real threat to life and health even for experienced tourists. Rescuers strongly urge to refrain from going into the highlands until weather conditions improve.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

Travelers are advised to install the mobile application "Rescue in the Mountains" - it allows you to quickly transmit coordinates and call for help in case of danger.

Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with snow and black ice: forecast for the second day of 202602.01.26, 06:59 • 2590 views

Julia Shramko

Society
Frosts in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine