Tourists warned of deteriorating weather in the Carpathians: snow with strong wind and frost
Kyiv • UNN
Deteriorating weather conditions have been recorded in the high-altitude Carpathians: on Mount Pip Ivan, it is cloudy, snowing, with winds up to 25 m/s and a temperature of -14°C. Rescuers recommend refraining from hiking and installing the "Mountain Rescue" application.
Tourists were warned about deteriorating weather conditions in the highlands of the Carpathians, reported the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region on Friday, writes UNN.
Deteriorating weather conditions in the mountains! As of 09:45 on Mount Pip Ivan, it is cloudy, with limited visibility, snow, south-westerly wind up to 25 m/s, and air temperature of -14°C. Such conditions pose a real threat to life and health even for experienced tourists. Rescuers strongly urge to refrain from going into the highlands until weather conditions improve.
Travelers are advised to install the mobile application "Rescue in the Mountains" - it allows you to quickly transmit coordinates and call for help in case of danger.
