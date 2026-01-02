Tourists warned of deteriorating weather in the Carpathians: snow with strong wind and frost

Tourists were warned about deteriorating weather conditions in the highlands of the Carpathians, reported the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region on Friday, writes UNN.

Deteriorating weather conditions in the mountains! As of 09:45 on Mount Pip Ivan, it is cloudy, with limited visibility, snow, south-westerly wind up to 25 m/s, and air temperature of -14°C. Such conditions pose a real threat to life and health even for experienced tourists. Rescuers strongly urge to refrain from going into the highlands until weather conditions improve. - reported the State Emergency Service.

Travelers are advised to install the mobile application "Rescue in the Mountains" - it allows you to quickly transmit coordinates and call for help in case of danger.

