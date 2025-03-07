China aims to achieve a "fair, strong, and binding" peace agreement for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated the readiness to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine. At the same time, Beijing does not plan to limit economic cooperation with Russia and is prepared to resist US pressure.
China has expressed its readiness to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
In the context of Ukraine, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi confirmed Beijing's intention to continue supporting the peace process and achieving a stable peace agreement that will be acceptable to all parties in the conflict.
China is ready to continue playing a constructive role in the final resolution of the crisis and in achieving lasting peace in accordance with the wishes of the interested parties along with the international community
However, China does not intend to publicly condemn the Russian Federation or limit its economic assistance to Moscow. Wang Yi noted that relations between China and the terrorist country remain stable and unchanged, regardless of geopolitical shifts.
Moreover, Wang Yi emphasized: the country is ready to resist pressure from the United States regarding trade tariffs and the fentanyl issue.
China, according to him, continues to advocate for peace and stability in the world, standing up for its sovereignty in the face of global political challenges, particularly in the context of strained relations with the United States.
Beijing has repeatedly supported the United States in the fight against fentanyl smuggling, but believes that the introduction of new trade restrictions, including a 10% tariff on Chinese imports, is an unconstructive step that does not meet the proper level of diplomacy.
Wang Yi also stressed the importance of maintaining the potential for future negotiations with Washington, avoiding sharp rhetoric.
The peace agreement for Ukraine should not be determined only by the USA and Russia - China's special representative for European affairs06.03.25, 17:47 • 17386 views