The peace agreement for Ukraine should not be determined only by the USA and Russia - China's special representative for European affairs
Kyiv • UNN
China's special representative Lu Shaye stated that Ukraine and Europe must participate in the peace process on par with the Russian Federation and the USA. He also expressed shock at Trump's behavior towards European allies.
Ukraine and Europe must participate in the peace process on par with Russia and the USA. China's Special Envoy for European Affairs, Lu Shaye, made this remark in the corridors of the annual session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing.
Reported by UNN citing South China Morning Post.
Details
China's Special Envoy for European Affairs, Lu Shaye, stated that he is "shocked" by how President Donald Trump treats American allies in Europe.
The peace agreement for Ukraine should not be determined solely by the USA and Russia.
When you look at how the Trump administration implements a brazen and dominating policy towards Europe, treating its allies this way, frankly, from a European perspective, it is simply terrible.
Lu Shaye made this statement in the corridors of a panel discussion with other high-ranking diplomats during the annual session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing.
He acknowledged discussions between the USA and Russia aimed at resolving the crisis.
The Chinese official also emphasized:
Any peace process must involve recognition and participation from all relevant parties, including European countries.
Reminder
UNN previously reported: the President of Ukraine stated that there are no serious signals from China regarding an active role in resolving the war. However, Zelensky did not rule out cooperation with the PRC, especially on issues of territorial integrity.
"We will fight to the end": China is ready for a trade war with the USA06.03.25, 15:33 • 14310 views