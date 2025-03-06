"We will fight to the end": China is ready for a trade war with the USA
China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao stated the country's readiness for a trade war with the USA due to new tariffs. The PRC has set an economic growth target of 5% and promises to protect its interests.
China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao warned that US tariffs threaten to "disrupt the stability of global supplies." Reports UNN citing Agence France-Presse.
During the second session of the 14th National People's Congress on March 6, 2025, in Beijing, China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao stated that the PRC is ready for a trade dispute with the US.
Coercion and intimidation will not work in China and will not scare China. If the US continues down this wrong path, we will fight to the end.
He was referring to US President Donald Trump's decision to impose additional tariffs on all Chinese imports.
The People's Republic of China is determined to defend its interests.
At the same time, he also called for a meeting between the two sides.
On Wednesday, China also set an ambitious growth target of 5 percent for this year, promising to make domestic demand the driving force of the economy.
