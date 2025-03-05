The head of the Pentagon stated that the US is ready to enter a war with China
Kyiv • UNN
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth stated the US's readiness for military conflict with China. The statement came amid trade disputes over new import tariffs starting April 2.
Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth commented on the potential military confrontation between the US and China, noting that in the pursuit of peace, one must prepare for war.
Reports UNN citing New York Post.
The Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth stated about the potential military confrontation between the US and China. According to the American official, the US is "prepared to fight" with Beijing if necessary.
We are ready. Those who seek peace must prepare for war
Hegseth emphasized that it is important to "be strong."
Recall
The President of the United States announced the implementation of mirror tariffs on imports from other countries starting April 2. Trump emphasized the unfairness of the current system, where the US imposes lower tariffs than their trading partners.
The Chinese Embassy in the US stated its readiness for any type of conflict if the American side desires it. China also called on the US for equal consultations regarding the fentanyl issue.