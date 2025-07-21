$41.750.12
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
China detained a US Commerce Department official amid Beijing and Washington's efforts to organize a leaders' summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1628 views

China has banned a US citizen working for the Department of Commerce from leaving the country for several months, coinciding with Beijing and Washington's attempts to organize a leaders' summit to resolve trade disputes. The exit ban was imposed due to the failure to indicate employment with the US government in the visa application.

China has banned a United States citizen working for the U.S. Department of Commerce from leaving the country for several months. This episode coincides with Beijing's and Washington's attempts to organize a leaders' summit to resolve their trade differences, writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

A Chinese-American working at the Patent and Trademark Office traveled to meet relatives, the Washington Post reported, citing four people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity.

The US sent a very high-level message to Beijing asking to allow the man to leave, the newspaper added, citing one person. She said she did not know the name of the man facing the so-called exit ban, which was imposed due to an apparent failure to state in his visa application that he worked for the US government.

Officials from Beijing and Washington, including at the Department of Commerce, are negotiating a trade deal after President Donald Trump imposed high tariffs on goods from China, which he later suspended. Trump also wants to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to resolve their issues, which include technology restrictions, rare earths, and Taiwan's status.

To secure a meeting and a trade deal, Trump recently softened his harsh rhetoric, which focused on the huge US trade deficit with China and the job losses it caused. Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that there was "strong desire on both sides" for a meeting between Xi and Trump.

China allowed that Xi Jinping could convene a summit with Trump and Putin - The Times

These cases collectively are significant and will have a negative impact on business travel by US representatives to China. Given that the Trump team is reportedly planning to bring a group of CEOs to a summit with Xi later this year, these reports could complicate those efforts or make American business executives less willing to participate,

 said Jeremy Chan, a senior analyst on the China and Northeast Asia team at Eurasia Group, who once served as a diplomat in China and Japan.

The Commerce Department employee, a US Army veteran, was detained when he arrived in the southwestern city of Chengdu in April, the South China Morning Post reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.

He was banned from leaving China because his case was "related to actions Beijing deemed harmful to national security," the newspaper reported, although details could not be confirmed. Since arriving in Chengdu, the man has also traveled to the Chinese capital with a US official, the newspaper reported.

The Patent and Trademark Office, where the man works, handles US patents and registers trademarks. Its website states that its "mission is to promote US innovation and global competitiveness."

A spokesman for the US Embassy in Beijing said that its "highest priority is the safety of US citizens abroad." The source added that "we are closely monitoring these cases and have expressed our concerns to the Chinese authorities about the impact of these arbitrary exit bans on our bilateral relations, and have urged them to immediately allow affected US citizens to return home."

Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Monday that he had no information about the Commerce Department employee.

China is a country that adheres to the rule of law. We handle relevant cases in strict accordance with the law

- said Guo.

Addition

US President Donald Trump may meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC event in South Korea. This comes amid attempts by Washington and Beijing to agree on an end to the tariff war.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

