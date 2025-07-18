$41.870.05
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
China allowed that Xi Jinping could convene a summit with Trump and Putin - The Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2802 views

China is considering inviting Donald Trump to the September parade commemorating the end of World War II. Vladimir Putin has also confirmed his presence.

China has allowed for the possibility that the country's leader, Xi Jinping, will invite US President Donald Trump to a parade in China to mark the end of World War II in September. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who has already accepted the Chinese leader's invitation, will also be at this celebration. This is reported by The Times, according to UNN.

Details

The publication notes that analysts, as well as some Chinese citizens, have urged Xi Jinping to use this occasion to hold a trilateral summit with Trump and Putin.

Why not time Trump's visit to the September 3 parade? If President Trump visits China and attends the September 3 parade, the world will receive a powerful positive signal. The image of Chinese, Russian, and American leaders standing together can become a powerful message of peace and stability

- said Jin Canrong, one of China's most prominent nationalist commentators.

As The Times reminds, Trump and Xi Jinping had previously sent each other invitations for visits, although no dates were set. A summit within the framework of military events would be a good occasion for a meeting.

It is noted that Xi Jinping views the ceremony as a way to emphasize solidarity with former allies, particularly Russia, which, as part of the USSR, suffered enormous losses in World War II.

Taiwanese analyst Wen-Ti Sung said the event would also be a useful way to distract the nation from political problems, including a sluggish economic downturn.

For Trump, a visit to China and a meeting with Putin and Xi Jinping would be consistent with his deeply personal approach to leadership. It would also reassure both Xi Jinping and Putin, who have seen Trump humiliate national leaders visiting Washington, and who view a summit in Beijing as a way to control both the agenda and the political messages.

 - the expert stated.

At the same time, for the same reason, Trump's advisors may persuade him not to agree to this visit, which would be a political triumph for the other two leaders, especially Xi Jinping, the publication writes.

Recall

China considers negotiations and dialogue the only viable option to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian stated this in response to threats of secondary sanctions.

PoliticsNews of the World
The Times
Washington, D.C.
Beijing
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
Tesla
