China has allowed for the possibility that the country's leader, Xi Jinping, will invite US President Donald Trump to a parade in China to mark the end of World War II in September. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who has already accepted the Chinese leader's invitation, will also be at this celebration. This is reported by The Times, according to UNN.

The publication notes that analysts, as well as some Chinese citizens, have urged Xi Jinping to use this occasion to hold a trilateral summit with Trump and Putin.

Why not time Trump's visit to the September 3 parade? If President Trump visits China and attends the September 3 parade, the world will receive a powerful positive signal. The image of Chinese, Russian, and American leaders standing together can become a powerful message of peace and stability - said Jin Canrong, one of China's most prominent nationalist commentators.

As The Times reminds, Trump and Xi Jinping had previously sent each other invitations for visits, although no dates were set. A summit within the framework of military events would be a good occasion for a meeting.

It is noted that Xi Jinping views the ceremony as a way to emphasize solidarity with former allies, particularly Russia, which, as part of the USSR, suffered enormous losses in World War II.

Taiwanese analyst Wen-Ti Sung said the event would also be a useful way to distract the nation from political problems, including a sluggish economic downturn.

For Trump, a visit to China and a meeting with Putin and Xi Jinping would be consistent with his deeply personal approach to leadership. It would also reassure both Xi Jinping and Putin, who have seen Trump humiliate national leaders visiting Washington, and who view a summit in Beijing as a way to control both the agenda and the political messages. - the expert stated.

At the same time, for the same reason, Trump's advisors may persuade him not to agree to this visit, which would be a political triumph for the other two leaders, especially Xi Jinping, the publication writes.

