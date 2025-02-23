China is interested in a fair end to the war - Sibiga

ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 4111 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 16862 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 14315 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 102833 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 84128 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110802 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116150 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144460 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115053 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168168 views

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 94720 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 80386 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 35389 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 62409 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100841 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 16862 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 102833 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144460 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135568 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 168168 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 6977 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130540 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132546 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161233 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140749 views
China is interested in a fair end to the war - Sibiga

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37237 views

Minister Sibiga stated that China is interested in a fair end to the war because of the importance of the European market. During the meeting with Wang Yi, they discussed trade cooperation and China's role in restoring navigation in the Black Sea.

China is interested in a peaceful and fair end to the war in Ukraine because Europe is an important market for this country, and therefore they want to avoid destabilization in the region. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, UNN reports.

I am convinced that China is also interested in a fair end to the war. For China, Europe is the largest market, so they are interested in the absence of destabilization in this region 

- Sibiga said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister said that the conversation with Wang Yi was extremely productive.

This was my second conversation on the sidelines of the Munich conference. It was extremely substantive, informative, and I am convinced that with further

- Sibiga added.

The discussion with the Chinese representative also included the topic of China's presidency of the UN Security Council, which coincides with Ukraine's important events at the UN platforms dedicated to the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion. Sibiga thanked China for its support of Ukraine's territorial integrity and expressed hope for China's active role in achieving a just peace.

Sibiga meets with Chinese Foreign Minister and calls for discussion of the Peace Formula16.02.25, 01:40 • 46210 views

Special attention was paid to trade and economic cooperation. Despite the Russian aggression, our trade is growing. We also directly informed the Chinese side about the strike on the sarcophagus at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. Both China's role and China's response to Russia's blackmail and use of nuclear weapons against Russia's attacks on nuclear energy facilities are key. Also, China's role is important in terms of restoring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, because we also play a significant role in China's food security by supplying certain products. So this whole range of issues was discussed 

- summarized the Foreign Minister.

China says “all parties” should be involved in peace talks over Ukraine war18.02.25, 11:59 • 28589 views

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
wang-yi-politicianWang Yi (politician)
europeEurope
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising