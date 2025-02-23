China is interested in a fair end to the war - Sibiga

China is interested in a peaceful and fair end to the war in Ukraine because Europe is an important market for this country, and therefore they want to avoid destabilization in the region. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, UNN reports.

I am convinced that China is also interested in a fair end to the war. For China, Europe is the largest market, so they are interested in the absence of destabilization in this region - Sibiga said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister said that the conversation with Wang Yi was extremely productive.

This was my second conversation on the sidelines of the Munich conference. It was extremely substantive, informative, and I am convinced that with further - Sibiga added.

The discussion with the Chinese representative also included the topic of China's presidency of the UN Security Council, which coincides with Ukraine's important events at the UN platforms dedicated to the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion. Sibiga thanked China for its support of Ukraine's territorial integrity and expressed hope for China's active role in achieving a just peace.

Special attention was paid to trade and economic cooperation. Despite the Russian aggression, our trade is growing. We also directly informed the Chinese side about the strike on the sarcophagus at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. Both China's role and China's response to Russia's blackmail and use of nuclear weapons against Russia's attacks on nuclear energy facilities are key. Also, China's role is important in terms of restoring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, because we also play a significant role in China's food security by supplying certain products. So this whole range of issues was discussed - summarized the Foreign Minister.

