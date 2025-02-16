Sibiga meets with Chinese Foreign Minister and calls for discussion of the Peace Formula

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. He called on Beijing to discuss the peace formula and invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Kyiv. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on its Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Andriy Sybiga emphasized the importance of international support and strengthening of security guarantees for Ukraine in the context of the ongoing aggression.

Your visit to Ukraine will undoubtedly provide an opportunity to discuss in depth the ways to achieve a just and lasting peace - said the Ukrainian diplomat.

According to him, Ukraine supports all initiatives that will contribute to peace and is "ready for further dialogue on the integration of international proposals into the Peace Formula.

We need a consolidated position of the international community based on justice and international law. Peace must be long-lasting and sustainable, and this is only possible with effective security guarantees - said Andriy Sybiga.

The Ukrainian minister also called on partners to increase military support for Ukraine, in particular in the area of air defense and long-range capabilities. He noted that this will be the key to deterring aggression in the future.

Recall

At the Group of Seven meeting in Munich , Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga outlined the solutions needed to achieve a just peace. He noted that Ukraine supports the policy of "peace through strength" proclaimed by the new US administration led by President Trump.

