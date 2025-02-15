Sibiga explains why Putin does not want to end the war

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want the war to end, because it is a tool for him to control the Russians. Sibiga said this on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

"Putin doesn't want peace, he wants war, because for him war is a tool to control his society, his country, if we are talking about the real reasons why Putin wants war," Sibiga said.

Addendum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to sit down at the negotiating table not to end the war, but to reach a ceasefire agreement that would lift certain international sanctions against Russia and allow its military to regroup.

Zelenskyy said he would meet with only one Russian - Vladimir Putin- and only after a common plan with Donald Trump is prepared for Putin to end the war.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he trusts Putin to end the war in Ukraine.