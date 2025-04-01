Due to weather conditions and nearby explosions: the flag on the highest flagpole was replaced in Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, on Nezalezhnosti Avenue, the flag was replaced with a new one. The old cloth became unusable due to weather conditions and nearby explosions.
Employees of Zelenbud replaced the flag on Independence Avenue with a new one. The old cloth became unusable due to weather conditions and nearby explosions
Let us remind you
In 2021, for the 30th anniversary of Independence, the national flag was raised on the highest flagpole in Ukraine and Europe, 101 m high, which is installed on the embankment of the Lopan River in the central part of Kharkiv.