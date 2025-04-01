Military personnel can once again purchase tickets from Ukrzaliznytsia's special reserve at Army+
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrzaliznytsia has restored integration with "Army+", monitoring and automatic ticket purchase. Verification via Diia.Signature for international flights has also returned.
Ukrzaliznytsia has resumed integration with the "Army+" application for the purchase of tickets from a special reserve by military personnel. Monitoring and automatic purchase of tickets in the railway carrier's application and on the website are also active again. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.
Ukrzaliznytsia also reported that verification via Diia.Signature has returned for the most popular international flights.
In total, Ukrzaliznytsia has already restored more than 90% of passenger online services: the portal for ordering additional services and the loyalty program will return soon. Work is also underway to restore the display in the application of tickets that disappeared from the account as a result of a cyberattack
It is also reported that Ukrzaliznytsia plans to resume freight services in the first ten days of April. At the moment, all the necessary documents for the transportation of goods are processed in paper form.
We continue to work to ensure that passengers will soon have access to the full range of familiar convenient functions
Addition
The systems of "Ukrzaliznytsia" suffered a large-scale cyberattack, the company reported on March 24. Initially, they pointed to a technical failure in the IT system. Online sales of train tickets were suspended.
The chairman of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovskyi during the cyberattack on the services of the railway carrier there was no leakage of personal data of passengers or information about military cargo, because the system does not store them.