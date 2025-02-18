China says “all parties” should be involved in peace talks over Ukraine war

China said it expects "all parties" to the war in Ukraine to sit together for peace talks, as top US and Russian diplomats met in Saudi Arabia for talks aimed at ending Moscow's war against Ukraine, from which Kyiv and its European partners were excluded, CNN reported, UNN said.

"China welcomes all efforts aimed at peace, including the negotiating consensus reached between the United States and Russia," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press briefing.

"At the same time, China expects all parties involved and stakeholders to join the negotiation process in a timely manner," he said.

China has reportedly long sought to position itself as a potential mediator in resolving the conflict, pushing its own vaguely worded proposal to settle the war. But its proposal has been overshadowed in the West by Beijing's deepening ties with Moscow.