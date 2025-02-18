China says “all parties” should be involved in peace talks over Ukraine war

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 27937 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 48579 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 93552 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 54547 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112101 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99624 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112328 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116630 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150013 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115134 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 53729 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106739 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 65251 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 27109 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 52280 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 93552 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112101 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150013 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140871 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173340 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 22770 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 52280 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133096 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134988 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163402 views
China says “all parties” should be involved in peace talks over Ukraine war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28592 views

China welcomed the US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia, calling on all parties to join the peace process. Beijing positions itself as a potential mediator, despite its close ties with Moscow.

China said it expects "all parties" to the war in Ukraine to sit together for peace talks, as top US and Russian diplomats met in Saudi Arabia for talks aimed at ending Moscow's war against Ukraine, from which Kyiv and its European partners were excluded, CNN reported, UNN said.

Details

"China welcomes all efforts aimed at peace, including the negotiating consensus reached between the United States and Russia," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press briefing.

"At the same time, China expects all parties involved and stakeholders to join the negotiation process in a timely manner," he said.

Addendum

China has reportedly long sought to position itself as a potential mediator in resolving the conflict, pushing its own vaguely worded proposal to settle the war. But its proposal has been overshadowed in the West by Beijing's deepening ties with Moscow.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

