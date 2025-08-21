$41.380.02
Xi Jinping made a second visit to Tibet: what is known about the purpose of the trip

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Tibet, calling for inter-ethnic unity. This is his second visit to the region as president.

Xi Jinping made a second visit to Tibet: what is known about the purpose of the trip

Chinese President Xi Jinping made a historic visit to Tibet. China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday attended the grand celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the Tibet Autonomous Region in Lhasa, UNN reports with reference to Le Figaro and Reuters.

Details

During a rare visit (this is the second during his rule) to the mountainous region in southwestern China, Xi Jinping called for "inter-ethnic unity."

To govern, stabilize and develop Tibet, first of all, it is necessary to maintain political stability, social stability, ethnic unity and religious harmony

— state media quoted Xi's words to Tibetan officials on Wednesday.

Before this visit, Xi Jinping flew to Tibet in July 2021. At that time, he called on local residents to "follow the party." This visit, which external observers largely perceived as a signal of the Communist Party's confidence that order had finally been established in a region with a long history of protests against Chinese rule.

Historical context

Tibet was recognized as an autonomous administrative region of China in 1965 under the regime of then-President Mao Zedong. Beijing sought to give a voice to Tibetan ethnic minorities and guarantee their cultural identity. However, Tibetan activists and human rights organizations have condemned China's policies, claiming that they have led to oppression, forced assimilation, and restrictions on religious freedom.

Before 2021, the last Chinese leader to visit Tibet was Jiang Zemin in 1990.

For reference

Tibet is an extremely strategic region for China due to its border with India. The Himalayan region also has rich natural resources, including vast hydropower potential.

Addition

Xi's arrival in Tibet coincided with a rare trip this week by China's top diplomat Wang Yi to India, where both countries pledged to restore ties damaged by a deadly border clash in 2020.

Recall

Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia in early 2025.

Chinese oil refineries increased purchases of Russia's flagship oil grade.

