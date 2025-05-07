Xi Jinping Arrives in Moscow for In-Depth Talks with Putin - Media

After arriving in the Russian capital to celebrate Putin's "Victory Day", Chinese leader Xi Jinping stated that he expects to deepen bilateral ties with Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to Xinhua.

Xi Jinping stated that he expects to have an in-depth conversation with Putin regarding bilateral relations, important international and regional issues - the statement reads.

Details

According to Xinhua, the delegation accompanying Xi in Russia included Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Recall

Xi Jinping has already arrived in Moscow. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the airport. Instead, he sent Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tetyana Golikova to the ceremony.