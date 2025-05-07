$41.450.15
Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions
Exclusive
03:37 PM • 18747 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 32886 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
02:38 PM • 31001 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 38975 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
01:29 PM • 37107 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
01:20 PM • 36814 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 87561 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 93834 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
May 7, 09:50 AM • 88053 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
May 7, 09:39 AM • 80144 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Xi Jinping Arrives in Moscow for In-Depth Talks with Putin - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1856 views

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has arrived in Moscow to discuss bilateral relations and international issues with Putin. The delegation included Cai Qi and Wang Yi.

Xi Jinping Arrives in Moscow for In-Depth Talks with Putin - Media

After arriving in the Russian capital to celebrate Putin's "Victory Day", Chinese leader Xi Jinping stated that he expects to deepen bilateral ties with Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to Xinhua.

Xi Jinping stated that he expects to have an in-depth conversation with Putin regarding bilateral relations, important international and regional issues

- the statement reads.

The EU has reacted to the visit of the PRC leader to Moscow07.05.25, 18:49 • 7604 views

Details

According to Xinhua, the delegation accompanying Xi in Russia included Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Recall

Xi Jinping has already arrived in Moscow. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the airport. Instead, he sent Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tetyana Golikova to the ceremony.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Wang Yi (politician)
Xi Jinping
China
