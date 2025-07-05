Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during a visit to Paris, stated that the PRC is ready to cooperate with France in areas such as nuclear energy, aviation, artificial intelligence, green energy, and biotechnology. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

According to Wang Yi, the country is ready for cooperation in areas such as nuclear energy, aviation, artificial intelligence (AI), green energy, and biotechnology.

The relevant statements were made during the minister's visit to Paris.

China is also ready to strengthen strategic communication and coordination with France on issues concerning Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East - Bloomberg quotes Wang Yi.

The comments by China's Foreign Minister in Paris concluded his European visit, during which he also visited Brussels and Berlin. During his trip, the PRC announced the introduction of anti-dumping duties on European cognac, exempting large cognac producers who agreed to a minimum price level.

As Wang Yi said, this issue was "properly resolved."

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that Beijing cannot allow Russia's defeat in the war against Ukraine. He explained this by fears that the US would then fully shift its attention to China.

