China's Foreign Ministry: the start of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is an important step, the settlement process is at a critical moment

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called the start of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine an important step forward, pointing to a critical moment in the settlement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported, writes UNN.

Russia and Ukraine have already started negotiations, taking an important step forward. The current crisis settlement process (this is how Beijing calls the war - ed.) has reached a critical moment - said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, quoted by the press service.

Wang Yi stated that the "six-point consensus" jointly reached by China and Pakistan played a "positive role" in de-escalating the "crisis." The "Friends of Peace" group, jointly initiated by China and Pakistan, along with countries of the Global South, "expressed an objective and rational position and made positive efforts to promote dialogue and negotiations."

"China and Pakistan can continue to maintain communication and cooperate in promoting the 'Friends of Peace' group to further build consensus in the Global South on ceasefire and hostilities, peacekeeping, and promoting dialogue, thereby contributing to a political resolution of the crisis," the Chinese Foreign Ministry noted.

