State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
China's Foreign Ministry: the start of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is an important step, the settlement process is at a critical moment

Kyiv • UNN

 1196 views

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi considers the start of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine an important step forward, indicating a critical moment in the settlement. He also mentioned the "six-point consensus" between China and Pakistan, which, in his opinion, contributed to de-escalation.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called the start of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine an important step forward, pointing to a critical moment in the settlement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported, writes UNN.

Russia and Ukraine have already started negotiations, taking an important step forward. The current crisis settlement process (this is how Beijing calls the war - ed.) has reached a critical moment

- said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, quoted by the press service.

Wang Yi stated that the "six-point consensus" jointly reached by China and Pakistan played a "positive role" in de-escalating the "crisis." The "Friends of Peace" group, jointly initiated by China and Pakistan, along with countries of the Global South, "expressed an objective and rational position and made positive efforts to promote dialogue and negotiations."

"China and Pakistan can continue to maintain communication and cooperate in promoting the 'Friends of Peace' group to further build consensus in the Global South on ceasefire and hostilities, peacekeeping, and promoting dialogue, thereby contributing to a political resolution of the crisis," the Chinese Foreign Ministry noted.

Julia Shramko

