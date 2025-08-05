$41.790.03
Brussels prepares sanctions against China over involvement in supporting Russia's war against Ukraine - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

The European Union is preparing to impose sanctions against China due to its support for Russia in the war against Ukraine. This decision is related to the supply of Chinese drone engines to Russia through shell companies.

Brussels prepares sanctions against China over involvement in supporting Russia's war against Ukraine - Politico

Brussels is preparing for a push for sanctions against China for its involvement in supporting Russia's war against Ukraine, Politico reports, citing an EU diplomat, writes UNN.

Details

"Both Brussels and Washington appear to be moving in the same direction, planning sanctions against Beijing and Delhi, respectively, for their continued facilitation of Moscow throughout Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine," the publication writes.

Brussels is preparing to push for sanctions against China due to its involvement in supporting Russia's war in Ukraine

- an EU diplomat told the publication's journalist.

The move reportedly followed a July Reuters report that Chinese-made drone engines were secretly supplied to Russia through shell companies, labeled as "industrial refrigeration units," to circumvent Western sanctions.

Chinese drone engines supplied to Russia disguised as "cooling units" - Reuters24.07.25, 10:59 • 19383 views

The revelation, it is noted, caused alarm in Brussels. "Fifteen EU countries have approached Beijing about the supplies, but China has either denied its involvement or refused to respond," the publication notes.

"The report is accurate and shows that China is increasing its role, both quantitatively and qualitatively," the diplomat said. "It's fair to say that without Chinese support, the war would look very different now."

According to the diplomat, the EU knew about Chinese drone supplies to Russia even before the reports emerged.

"After August, we will push for sanctions," the diplomat said, warning that the bloc should not underestimate its economic leverage. "We want dialogue, but also action."

"They don't care how many people Russia kills in Ukraine": Trump is going to significantly increase tariffs on goods from India04.08.25, 19:28 • 38704 views

Julia Shramko

Politics
