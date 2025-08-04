"They don't care how many people Russia kills in Ukraine": Trump is going to significantly increase tariffs on goods from India

US President Donald Trump stated on True Social that he would significantly increase tariffs on imports from India due to its active trade with Russia. The American leader accused Delhi of profiting from Russian oil despite the war in Ukraine, writes UNN.

India not only buys huge amounts of Russian oil, but also sells most of the purchased oil on the open market for large profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine the Russian war machine kills. Because of this, I will significantly increase the tariff that India pays to the USA - he wrote.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Indian Oil Corp purchased 7 million barrels of crude oil from the USA, Canada, and Abu Dhabi for September delivery. This happened after the suspension of Russian oil purchases, partially replacing its volumes.