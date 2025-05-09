Chinese President Xi Jinping said he hopes for a fair and binding peace agreement on Ukraine. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in turn, said that Russia is "ready for peace talks without preconditions." This was reported by UNN with reference to the news agency "Xinhua".

Details

The Chinese leader and Putin exchanged views over tea in Moscow on what they call the "crisis" in Ukraine and other issues.

Xi said that China advocates and remains committed to joint, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security at the global level, and believes it is important to take seriously the legitimate security concerns of all countries and eliminate the root causes of the "crisis" in Ukraine.

He noted that China welcomes all efforts that promote peace and hopes for a fair, lasting and binding peace agreement on the crisis in Ukraine that will be accepted by all relevant parties through dialogue.

It is reported that Putin praised China's so-called objective and impartial position on the political settlement of the "crisis" in Ukraine, saying that Russia is allegedly ready for peace talks without preconditions and hopes for a fair and lasting peace agreement.

At the same time, Bloomberg notes that although Xi did not specify what a possible agreement should be, this comment appears to be the first time the Chinese leader has personally outlined the principles of an agreement to end the Kremlin's war. His remarks echo a March statement by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who said that all parties to the conflict want a "fair and long-term peace agreement that is binding and acceptable to all."

In February 2023, China presented a 12-point plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine, but Kyiv's allies quickly rejected the plan, which would have lifted sanctions against Moscow, leaving Russian troops on Ukrainian territory. However, since then, US President Donald Trump's comments on the war suggest that he may be open to similar concessions to Moscow.

Addition

On May 8, Putin and Xi held talks in Moscow, which lasted 7 hours.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Putin's "ceremonial ceasefire" turns out to be a farce. Despite the ceasefire announced by Russia, the occupiers are actively violating it.

President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump after a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, May 8, stated that negotiations with Ukraine and Russia are ongoing. The American leader once again called for a 30-day ceasefire and warned of sanctions.