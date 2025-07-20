$41.870.00
Usyk – Dubois 2: text broadcast of the fight for the undisputed world champion title
06:36 PM • 19519 views
Usyk – Dubois 2: text broadcast of the fight for the undisputed world champion title
05:59 PM • 18519 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
05:24 PM • 16884 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 20325 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 84156 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 211567 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 106719 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 98345 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 96622 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 77555 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
18th EU sanctions package: Chinese banks appeared on the "blacklist" for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

The European Union has included two Chinese regional banks, Suifenhe Rural Commercial and Heihe Rural Commercial, in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. China actively lobbied for the exclusion of the banks, but the EU ignored the threats, leaving open the possibility of exclusion in six months, provided support for the Russian army ceases.

18th EU sanctions package: Chinese banks appeared on the "blacklist" for the first time

In the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, the European Union for the first time included Chinese banks in the list of restrictions. Among other foreign companies that cooperated with the Kremlin, two financial institutions from China were added to the "black list". This is reported by South China Morning Post, citing its own sources, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that two Chinese regional banks, Suifenhe Rural Commercial and Heihe Rural Commercial, were sanctioned. Both banks are located near the border between China and Russia.

At the same time, China actively lobbied for the exclusion of banks from the sanctions package, threatening a reaction and directly demanding that the EU not impose sanctions against Chinese financial institutions.

In particular, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi resorted to threats during a meeting with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Kaja Kallas. And Ambassador Cai Rong in Brussels told EU officials about "possible consequences."

But the European Union demonstratively ignored Chinese warnings and threats and added the banks to the "black list." However, China managed to slightly soften the conditions. After six months, if the banks prove that they have stopped providing support to the Russian army, they may be excluded from the list.

Recall

On Friday, July 18, the EU Council approved the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, covering the energy, banking, and military sectors. The restrictions include lowering the oil price cap, banning transactions with "Nord Stream," and expanding the list of sanctioned individuals and companies.

President Zelenskyy announced the preparation of synchronization of European sanctions and new decisions on sanctions in Ukraine. This is a response to the 18th EU sanctions package, which increases pressure on the Russian tanker fleet and limits the price of oil.

EU prepares 19th package of sanctions against Russia: details and goals18.07.25, 16:06 • 6590 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Economy
Wang Yi (politician)
Kaya Kallas
European Union
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
