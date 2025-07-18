$41.870.05
Publications
Exclusives
EU prepares 19th package of sanctions against Russia: details and goals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2722 views

The European Union has begun work on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia after approving the 18th.

The European Union, amid the approval of the 18th package against Russia, has begun work on the 19th package of sanctions. This was reported by the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.

Details

As Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna noted, the adoption of the 18th package of sanctions aims to show that Europe will not back down from helping Ukraine, and Russia will pay an extremely high price for its aggression against a sovereign state.

One of the key measures is the reduction of the price of Russian oil from $60 to $47.6 per barrel. This price will be reviewed every six months to ensure it is always 15% lower than the average market price.

The European Union is consciously and consistently raising the price of aggression for Russia. Every euro Russia earns from oil sales helps it continue the war in Ukraine. Our goal is to shut off these taps. The price cap of $47.6 is not just a technical limitation, it is a political blow to the Russian war machine. We are forcing Putin to sell oil below market price, so that every day he feels more and more what international isolation is like

- Tsahkna stated.

The sanctions impose a ban on transactions related to the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. This means a ban on all goods and services related to the construction, maintenance, use, or operation of these pipelines, the minister added.

At the same time, the head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry confirmed that work on the next, 19th package of sanctions has already begun.

Russia must understand that there is no place on the international arena for a state that grossly violates international law and attacks sovereign states. We will not stop until Russia bears full responsibility, withdraws from Ukraine, and compensates for the destruction it has caused. This is not just a message - it is a promise. We will not agree to half-measures. Each new package strengthens our message: Ukraine is not alone, and Russia will not go unpunished

- Tsahkna summarized.

Recall

On Friday, July 18, the Council of the European Union officially confirmed the approval of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nord Stream 2
European Union
Estonia
Ukraine
