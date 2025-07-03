Kallas urged China to stop supporting Russia's war against Ukraine

The European Union's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, stated that the support of Chinese companies for Russia in the war against Ukraine poses a serious threat to European security. This was reported by the EU Diplomatic Service, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Wednesday, July 2, in Brussels, the European Union and China held the 13th Strategic Dialogue, co-chaired by High Representative/Vice-President Kaja Kallas and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

During the 13th Strategic Dialogue between the European Union and China, Kallas emphasized the serious threat that the support of Chinese companies for Russia's illegal war poses to European security.

She called on China to immediately cease any material support for Russia's military-industrial complex.

In addition, Kallas appealed to China to support a complete and unconditional ceasefire and a just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on full respect for the United Nations Charter.

Recall

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is undertaking a European tour from June 30 to July 6. He plans to visit the EU headquarters, Germany, and France. The purpose of the visit is to finalize the details of the China-EU summit in Beijing on July 24-25.

In May 2025, EU Chief Diplomat Kaja Kallas had already stated that the threat from Russia and China is the greatest challenge of our time. European leaders called for closer cooperation to maintain order.