July 2, 06:14 PM
Publications
Exclusives
Kallas urged China to stop supporting Russia's war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 205 views

EU's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas stated that Chinese companies' support for Russia in the war against Ukraine poses a serious threat to European security. She urged China to cease material support for the Russian military-industrial complex and to promote peace in Ukraine.

The European Union's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, stated that the support of Chinese companies for Russia in the war against Ukraine poses a serious threat to European security. This was reported by the EU Diplomatic Service, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Wednesday, July 2, in Brussels, the European Union and China held the 13th Strategic Dialogue, co-chaired by High Representative/Vice-President Kaja Kallas and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

During the 13th Strategic Dialogue between the European Union and China, Kallas emphasized the serious threat that the support of Chinese companies for Russia's illegal war poses to European security.

She called on China to immediately cease any material support for Russia's military-industrial complex.

In addition, Kallas appealed to China to support a complete and unconditional ceasefire and a just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on full respect for the United Nations Charter.

Recall

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is undertaking a European tour from June 30 to July 6. He plans to visit the EU headquarters, Germany, and France. The purpose of the visit is to finalize the details of the China-EU summit in Beijing on July 24-25.

In May 2025, EU Chief Diplomat Kaja Kallas had already stated that the threat from Russia and China is the greatest challenge of our time. European leaders called for closer cooperation to maintain order.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Wang Yi (politician)
Kaya Kallas
United Nations
Beijing
European Union
Brussels
France
Germany
China
Ukraine
