Putin is waiting for Xi Jinping's visit in May and is preparing a program
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin received Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the Kremlin, and also said that he was waiting for Chinese leader Xi Jinping in May and was preparing a program, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.
According to Russian media, the Russian dictator promised that a rich and beautiful program would be prepared for the arrival of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Russia in May.
In addition, Putin recalled that Russia and China are jointly and successfully working on many international platforms, including the UN, SCO, BRICS.
Chief Chinese diplomat Wang Yi will visit Russia to discuss bilateral relations and the settlement of the war in Ukraine. The visit will take place from March 31 to April 2.