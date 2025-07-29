Ministry of Energy on the state of the energy system: the system is stable, the main risk is massive Russian attacks

In Ukraine, the energy system operates stably despite all the destruction. The main remaining risk is massive strikes on energy infrastructure facilities. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Current state of Ukraine's energy system

Despite all the destruction, the system operates stably and balanced. Thanks to the joint work of energy workers, emergency repair crews, and international partners, a significant part of generating capacities and transmission systems has been restored. The main remaining risk is massive strikes on energy infrastructure facilities, for which we prepare daily. - said Kolisnyk.

Preparation of energy infrastructure for the new autumn-winter period

Kolisnyk reported that preparations for the 2025-2026 heating season began immediately after the end of the 2024-2025 heating season.

It is proceeding according to the approved schedule. The priority is repairs of generating capacities, restoration of networks, and formation of an emergency stock of equipment for quick restoration in case of enemy shelling of energy infrastructure. We take into account the experience of previous winters, coordinate all working actions through the Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters. Energy workers are doing everything possible today for the country to get through the winter stably and efficiently, despite the fact that, unfortunately, shelling continues. Most intensively in frontline regions - Kolisnyk said.

Electricity consumption grows due to heat: recommendations given for powerful appliances

What is the situation with electricity export-import

Kolisnyk noted that one of the priorities is to meet domestic needs through available generation and import capacities.

At this stage, we consider import as a backup tool for balancing the energy system - said Kolisnyk.

Addition

Recently, Russia launched a massive attack on a thermal power plant in Ukraine, which is not a military facility.

UNN also reported that in 2024, Ukraine increased its electricity import capacity from the EU to 2.1 GW.