Electricity consumption grows due to heat: recommendations given for powerful appliances

Electricity consumption shows an upward trend due to the heat, the need for economical energy consumption remains - one should not turn on several powerful devices simultaneously until 10:00 PM, reported NEC "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

"Electricity consumption shows an upward trend. The reason is the heat in most regions of Ukraine and cloudy weather in the western regions of the country, which leads to low efficiency of household solar power plants," Ukrenergo stated.

It is noted that today, July 29, as of 9:30 AM, consumption was 4.7% higher than at the same time the previous day. Yesterday, July 28, the daily consumption peak was in the evening - 2.6% higher than the peak of the previous working day.

"The need for economical electricity consumption remains. Please use powerful electrical appliances rationally and do not turn on several such devices simultaneously until 10:00 PM," Ukrenergo emphasized.

"As of July 29, the system is balanced, no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Due to bad weather, as of morning, 477 settlements in seven regions were completely or partially de-energized.

"Power supply to all subscribers is expected by the end of the day," Ukrenergo reported.