Electricity consumption grows due to heat: recommendations given for powerful appliances

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 2896 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
06:30 AM • 14110 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
05:00 AM • 13372 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 28233 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 104639 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 69347 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 128779 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:12 PM • 67151 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 60434 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 51629 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
4.4m/s
48%
742mm
Popular news
Russians took Ukrainian schoolchildren to St. Petersburg for a parade that was canceledJuly 28, 11:21 PM • 16959 views
ISW: Putin will not make concessions in the war to avoid questioning the expediency of the military campaign in UkraineJuly 29, 12:18 AM • 17192 views
Shooting in downtown New York: policeman among the woundedJuly 29, 12:46 AM • 10769 views
Drones attacked Salsk in Russia's Rostov region: railway damagedJuly 29, 01:17 AM • 20124 views
Director of a private company embezzled almost half a million UAH on modular homes for victims03:15 AM • 7068 views
Publications
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare06:30 AM • 14092 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 104626 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 97953 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to knowJuly 28, 12:53 PM • 113504 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 128774 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yuriy Kosiuk
Bill Clinton
Pam Bondi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 79227 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 133981 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 71915 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 71286 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 66315 views
Actual
Forbes
Leopard 2
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Truth Social

Electricity consumption grows due to heat: recommendations given for powerful appliances

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1008 views

Electricity consumption in Ukraine is increasing due to heat and cloudy weather, which reduces the efficiency of solar power plants. Ukrenergo urges not to turn on several powerful devices simultaneously until 10:00 PM.

Electricity consumption grows due to heat: recommendations given for powerful appliances

Electricity consumption shows an upward trend due to the heat, the need for economical energy consumption remains - one should not turn on several powerful devices simultaneously until 10:00 PM, reported NEC "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

Details

"Electricity consumption shows an upward trend. The reason is the heat in most regions of Ukraine and cloudy weather in the western regions of the country, which leads to low efficiency of household solar power plants," Ukrenergo stated.

It is noted that today, July 29, as of 9:30 AM, consumption was 4.7% higher than at the same time the previous day. Yesterday, July 28, the daily consumption peak was in the evening - 2.6% higher than the peak of the previous working day.

"The need for economical electricity consumption remains. Please use powerful electrical appliances rationally and do not turn on several such devices simultaneously until 10:00 PM," Ukrenergo emphasized.

"As of July 29, the system is balanced, no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Addition

Due to bad weather, as of morning, 477 settlements in seven regions were completely or partially de-energized.

Bad weather left residents in seven regions without electricity29.07.25, 09:01 • 2590 views

"Power supply to all subscribers is expected by the end of the day," Ukrenergo reported.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9