Bad weather left residents in seven regions without electricity

Due to bad weather, 477 settlements in 7 regions of Ukraine were left without electricity, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

As of 07:00, according to Ukrenergo, due to worsening weather conditions (wind gusts and rain), 477 settlements in 7 regions were de-energized (Khmelnytskyi - 183, Kyiv - 112, Zhytomyr - 91, Vinnytsia - 38, Chernivtsi - 19, Cherkasy - 19 and Rivne - 15) - the report says.

Oblenergo brigades are involved in restoring electricity supply.

