Bad weather left residents in seven regions without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2042 views

Due to worsening weather conditions, including strong winds and rain, 477 settlements in 7 regions of Ukraine were left without power supply. The most affected were Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr regions.

Bad weather left residents in seven regions without electricity

Due to bad weather, 477 settlements in 7 regions of Ukraine were left without electricity, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

As of 07:00, according to Ukrenergo, due to worsening weather conditions (wind gusts and rain), 477 settlements in 7 regions were de-energized (Khmelnytskyi - 183, Kyiv - 112, Zhytomyr - 91, Vinnytsia - 38, Chernivtsi - 19, Cherkasy - 19 and Rivne - 15)

- the report says.

Oblenergo brigades are involved in restoring electricity supply.

Due to bad weather, power outages in six regions, consumption is growing - Ukrenergo28.07.25, 10:38 • 3472 views

Society
Chernivtsi Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Ukrenergo
Tesla
