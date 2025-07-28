$41.780.01
Due to bad weather, power outages in six regions, consumption is growing - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

Electricity consumption remains high, although on July 28 at 9:30 a.m. it was 3.4% lower than on the previous working day. Bad weather de-energized 459 settlements in six regions, repair crews are working to restore power.

Electricity consumption remains high. Bad weather completely or partially de-energized 459 settlements in six regions, Ukrenergo reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption remains at a high level. Today, July 28, as of 9:30 AM, it was 3.4% lower than at the same time on the previous working day. The reason for the changes is a decrease in air temperature in the central, northern, and western regions," the report says.

Yesterday, July 27, the daily consumption peak was in the evening – 6.8% higher than the peak of the previous Sunday. The reason for such changes, as indicated, is a significant increase in heat throughout Ukraine, compared to the situation a week ago.

"Cloudy weather with rain in a significant part of Ukraine and persistent heat in the southern and eastern regions necessitate economical electricity consumption throughout this day. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances until 10:00 PM," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions (thunderstorms, squalls) – as of morning, 459 settlements in six regions were completely or partially de-energized," the report said.

Repair crews of oblenergos are already working to power all subscribers as soon as possible.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomyWeather and environment
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
