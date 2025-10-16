Russia may temporarily cease hostilities near ZNPP to repair power lines - Sky News

$41.760.01
48.530.29
ukenru
12:39 PM • 6864 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
09:20 AM • 16411 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
07:59 AM • 30472 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 48934 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 16958 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 36375 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 28746 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 24968 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 34747 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 54825 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.3m/s
54%
754mm
Popular news
Russian attack halted gas production facilities in Poltava region - DTEKOctober 16, 06:15 AM • 39207 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 42665 views
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - UkrenergoOctober 16, 07:17 AM • 26114 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 23115 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova as Ukraine's first military ombudsperson08:51 AM • 10625 views
Publications
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included12:39 PM • 6832 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 48908 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 23200 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 42755 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 62809 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Irakli Kobakhidze
Oleksandr Slobozhenko
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 30218 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 79163 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 57135 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 59382 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 64466 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times
Tu-95

Russia may temporarily cease hostilities near ZNPP to repair power lines - Sky News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 944 views

Tomorrow, October 17, a decision may be made to temporarily cease hostilities near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to repair damaged power lines. Restoring stable power supply is critically important for cooling reactors and the safety of nuclear material.

Russia may temporarily cease hostilities near ZNPP to repair power lines - Sky News

According to Sky News, citing Russian state media, a decision on a temporary cessation of hostilities in the area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant may be made as early as tomorrow, October 17. The goal is to ensure the repair of power lines supplying the strategic facility, which is currently under the control of Russian troops. This is stated in the Sky News material, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, the head of the Russian state corporation "Rosatom", Oleksiy Likhachev, stated that the so-called "period of calm" is needed to carry out repair work on two damaged power lines that provide energy supply to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. One of them passes through territory controlled by Russian forces, the other through Ukrainian territory.

Enemy shelling of ZNPP: Russians moved to the next phase of provocations08.10.25, 09:12 • 2809 views

This is a very difficult decision that requires a fair balance. It is very preliminary, very cautious, and it is possible that such a decision will be implemented as early as tomorrow 

— Likhachev is quoted by the media.

Experts emphasize that restoring stable power supply to the plant is critically important, as the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest in Europe, currently does not produce electricity, but requires external power to cool reactors and ensure the safety of nuclear material.

Loss of this power even for a short time can cause a risk of overheating of nuclear fuel and create a threat of a large-scale man-made disaster.

Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA09.10.25, 20:32 • 39441 view

At the same time, the Ukrainian side has not yet officially confirmed agreements on creating a "window of silence." Kyiv has repeatedly emphasized that any actions on the territory of the plant must be carried out under the control of the IAEA, which continues to monitor the safety of the facility.

IAEA calls on Russia and Ukraine to cease hostilities near ZNPP to restore station operation in two stages – AP14.10.25, 16:52 • 3326 views

It should be recalled that the Zaporizhzhia NPP has remained under Russian occupation since March 2022. Since then, shelling, power outages, and emergency shutdowns have been repeatedly recorded around the plant, causing serious concern in the international community.

Recall

On September 23, as a result of another provocation by the Russian military, a power line that supplied the ZNPP from the Ukrainian energy system was damaged.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Russia wants to connect the Zaporizhzhia NPP to its own energy system despite the risks of a nuclear incident. The Russians have already built a 200 km line from Melitopol to Mariupol.

On October 3, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi discussed with Russia and Ukraine detailed proposals for restoring external power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.  

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant