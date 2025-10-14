IAEA calls on Russia and Ukraine to cease hostilities near ZNPP to restore station operation in two stages – AP

The International Atomic Energy Agency demands that Ukraine and Russia agree on a local ceasefire around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to restore its external power supply. Without this, the plant, which operates only on diesel generators, risks being on the verge of a nuclear accident. This is stated in the Associated Press material, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Associated Press, the plan initiated by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi involves two phases of power supply restoration. The first stage proposes creating a ceasefire zone with a radius of 1.5 km to repair the main Dniprovska power line (750 kV) in the territory controlled by Russia. The second stage involves a similar zone for repairing the backup Ferrosplavna-1 line (330 kV) on the Ukrainian side.

Blackout continues at Zaporizhzhia NPP: Energoatom stated that the occupiers deliberately do not connect the plant to the power supply

Currently, the plant has been operating on diesel generators since September 23, when the last external power line was damaged during shelling. This is the tenth power outage at the ZNPP since the beginning of the full-scale war and the longest in duration.

Ukraine has provided guarantees for the safe passage of repair crews, however, according to European diplomats, Russia has not yet confirmed its participation in the proposed schedule. Moscow, on the other hand, states that preparations are underway and work may begin "in the near future."

The situation is critical: Zelenskyy stated that one of the diesel generators at the Zaporizhzhia NPP has failed

The IAEA does not comment on the details but emphasizes that without a stable power supply, the cooling of the six reactors and spent fuel is at risk, which could lead to fuel meltdown and radiation leakage.

Rafael Grossi recently held a series of negotiations with the leadership of both countries – in particular, with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and with Andriy Sybiha in Warsaw – to reach agreements that would prevent a disaster at Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA