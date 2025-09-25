Blackout continues at Zaporizhzhia NPP: Energoatom stated that the occupiers deliberately do not connect the plant to the power supply

$41.410.03
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
10:24 AM • 30886 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 26206 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 51904 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 52626 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 72527 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 54539 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 46912 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 42433 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 72716 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Popular news
Power outage on the railway due to enemy shelling: delays of several trains reach 5 hoursSeptember 25, 05:22 AM • 49355 views
6-year-old boy started a fire in a Kyiv hypermarket: parents face a finePhotoVideoSeptember 25, 05:27 AM • 37963 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 21879 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizzinessSeptember 25, 07:15 AM • 35422 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lie10:14 AM • 19930 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhoto11:57 AM • 10315 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend on10:50 AM • 17353 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill10:24 AM • 30877 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lie10:14 AM • 20030 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizzinessSeptember 25, 07:15 AM • 35522 views
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Péter Szijjártó
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Chernihiv
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week10:47 AM • 11381 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 21962 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 59200 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 117564 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 75925 views
FAB-500
Tu-95
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Blackout continues at Zaporizhzhia NPP: Energoatom stated that the occupiers deliberately do not connect the plant to the power supply

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1074 views

Zaporizhzhia NPP has been operating on diesel generators for the second day due to the loss of external power supply. This creates a critical situation that threatens the security of Ukraine and Europe.

Blackout continues at Zaporizhzhia NPP: Energoatom stated that the occupiers deliberately do not connect the plant to the power supply

For the second day in a row, the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is forced to operate on diesel generators due to the loss of external power supply. As reported by "Energoatom", this creates a critical situation that threatens the safety not only of Ukraine but also of European countries, UNN reports.

Context

On September 23, as a result of another provocation by the Russian military, the power transmission line that supplied the ZNPP from the Ukrainian energy system was damaged.

Details

According to NEC "Ukrenergo", this line is in good working order on the territory controlled by Ukraine, and there are no technical obstacles to its use.

Despite this, the occupiers deliberately do not connect the plant to the power supply, continuing a gross disinformation campaign against Ukraine. Thus, they deliberately endanger millions of people across the continent. Diesel generators are intended only for emergency power supply and are not capable of meeting the plant's needs for a long time. Their shutdown can lead to a loss of control over the nuclear safety of the facility.

- the statement says.

Energoatom called on the international community and partners to increase pressure on the aggressor country. The plant must be immediately returned under the control of its only legitimate operator - Energoatom - to prevent a radiation and nuclear catastrophe.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Europe
Ukraine