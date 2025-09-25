Blackout continues at Zaporizhzhia NPP: Energoatom stated that the occupiers deliberately do not connect the plant to the power supply

For the second day in a row, the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is forced to operate on diesel generators due to the loss of external power supply. As reported by "Energoatom", this creates a critical situation that threatens the safety not only of Ukraine but also of European countries, UNN reports.

Context

On September 23, as a result of another provocation by the Russian military, the power transmission line that supplied the ZNPP from the Ukrainian energy system was damaged.

Details

According to NEC "Ukrenergo", this line is in good working order on the territory controlled by Ukraine, and there are no technical obstacles to its use.

Despite this, the occupiers deliberately do not connect the plant to the power supply, continuing a gross disinformation campaign against Ukraine. Thus, they deliberately endanger millions of people across the continent. Diesel generators are intended only for emergency power supply and are not capable of meeting the plant's needs for a long time. Their shutdown can lead to a loss of control over the nuclear safety of the facility. - the statement says.

Energoatom called on the international community and partners to increase pressure on the aggressor country. The plant must be immediately returned under the control of its only legitimate operator - Energoatom - to prevent a radiation and nuclear catastrophe.