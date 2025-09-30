The situation is critical: Zelenskyy stated that one of the diesel generators at the Zaporizhzhia NPP has failed

The emergency situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been ongoing for seven days. Due to Russian shelling, the plant is disconnected from power and is supplied with electricity from diesel generators, but Ukraine has information that one of the generators has failed. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

For the seventh day—and, by the way, this has never happened before—there is an emergency situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The situation is critical. Due to Russian shelling, the plant is disconnected from power, from the electricity grid. It is supplied with electricity from diesel generators. This is extraordinary. The generators and the plant are not designed for this, have never operated in such a mode for so long, and we already have information that one of the generators has failed. It is the Russians, through shelling, who are preventing the repair of power lines to the plant and the restoration of basic safety. And this is a threat to absolutely everyone. No terrorist in the world has ever allowed themselves to do with a nuclear power plant what Russia is doing now. And it is right that the world should not remain silent. - said Zelenskyy.

He also added that he instructed the government – the Ministry of Energy together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – to draw maximum world attention to this situation.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. They discussed the return of children abducted by Russia, as well as the blackout at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP experienced its tenth blackout since the beginning of the occupation, disconnecting from the Ukrainian energy system. The plant switched to power from diesel generators, which is a violation of operating conditions.