06:24 AM • 1076 views
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Enemy shelling of ZNPP: Russians moved to the next phase of provocations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 732 views

Russian occupiers are worsening the situation around the captured ZNPP, shelling the territory and blaming Ukraine. This indicates the final stage of ZNPP's reintegration with subsequent reconnection to Russian energy systems.

Enemy shelling of ZNPP: Russians moved to the next phase of provocations

Russian occupiers are worsening the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant they seized and have moved to the next phase of provocations. They are shelling the surrounding territory, blaming Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation Petro Andriushchenko.

Details

The report states that on the 15th day of power supply from generators, the official spokeswoman - director of communications of the ZNPP from the occupiers Yevgenia Yashina emphasized that Ukraine "consistently strikes fuel tanks for backup generators."

Despite the fact that the IAEA monitoring mission did not record any such "strike" from Ukraine, the Russian occupiers themselves conducted artillery shelling from the territory close to the nuclear power plant. This is evidenced by posts in Telegram channels in the occupied territories.

Our guys are working

- says one of these messages.

According to Andriushchenko, all this indicates a transition to the final stage of ZNPP reintegration, when the Russians will create another provocation with a "real" nuclear threat and, using this, will switch the ZNPP to Russian energy systems.

Throughout the blackout at the ZNPP, massive power outages continue in the Zaporizhzhia region (occupied) due to technical work at substations in Melitopol. This also confirms the active phase of work on the technical reconnection of the ZNPP

- the report says.

Recall

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) heard a series of shots in the area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The distance is 1.25 km from the perimeter of the plant.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the dangerous escalation by Russia around the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine
Melitopol