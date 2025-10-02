Without urgent restoration of power supply to ZNPP, an accident may occur - State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 3868 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
01:45 PM • 8344 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
01:08 PM • 3432 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
12:31 PM • 10873 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
09:13 AM • 19569 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 27260 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 28880 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 26696 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 45404 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 20981 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.2m/s
82%
756mm
Popular news
Ukraine hit by powerful magnetic storm: forecast for the coming daysPhotoOctober 2, 05:59 AM • 28987 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 37179 views
"Ramstein" to convene on October 15 at NATO headquartersOctober 2, 08:49 AM • 17099 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience11:28 AM • 21236 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM • 19067 views
Publications
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?12:21 PM • 12646 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM • 19117 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience11:28 AM • 21280 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 37220 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM • 45404 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Tusk
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation01:33 PM • 3384 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 53585 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 61652 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 43793 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 46304 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury

Without urgent restoration of power supply to ZNPP, an accident may occur - State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 912 views

Zaporizhzhia NPP has been operating without external power for nine days due to line damage, safety systems are supported by diesel generators. Oleh Korikov stated that the situation is critical and could escalate into a catastrophe if power supply is not restored.

Without urgent restoration of power supply to ZNPP, an accident may occur - State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been operating in occupied territory for nine days without external power due to a damaged line. Safety systems are supported by diesel generators that cool the fuel in six reactors. The situation is an emergency and could escalate into a catastrophe if power supply is not immediately restored, stated Oleh Korikov, head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

As he reminded, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been de-energized for nine days due to damage to a 750-kilovolt line in the area of the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant in the Russian-occupied territory.

According to Korikov, electricity for the operation of safety systems is provided by the operation of diesel stations. This refers to "cooling of nuclear fuel, which is in all six reactors."

We characterize this as an emergency situation that has not escalated into an accident, but could escalate if urgent response measures are not taken – in particular, to immediately restore external power supply. This situation is a consequence of the occupation of the ZNPP and the complete disregard by the occupiers of safety rules and the deliberate creation of obstacles to the restoration of power lines

- he noted.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russian occupiers claim the impossibility of repairs at the Zaporizhzhia NPP due to "military actions," which the IAEA confirms. The plant relies on diesel generators with a limited fuel supply, threatening a nuclear catastrophe.

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar in UkraineNews of the WorldEvents
Electricity
International Atomic Energy Agency
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant