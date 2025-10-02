Without urgent restoration of power supply to ZNPP, an accident may occur - State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been operating in occupied territory for nine days without external power due to a damaged line. Safety systems are supported by diesel generators that cool the fuel in six reactors. The situation is an emergency and could escalate into a catastrophe if power supply is not immediately restored, stated Oleh Korikov, head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

As he reminded, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been de-energized for nine days due to damage to a 750-kilovolt line in the area of the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant in the Russian-occupied territory.

According to Korikov, electricity for the operation of safety systems is provided by the operation of diesel stations. This refers to "cooling of nuclear fuel, which is in all six reactors."

We characterize this as an emergency situation that has not escalated into an accident, but could escalate if urgent response measures are not taken – in particular, to immediately restore external power supply. This situation is a consequence of the occupation of the ZNPP and the complete disregard by the occupiers of safety rules and the deliberate creation of obstacles to the restoration of power lines - he noted.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russian occupiers claim the impossibility of repairs at the Zaporizhzhia NPP due to "military actions," which the IAEA confirms. The plant relies on diesel generators with a limited fuel supply, threatening a nuclear catastrophe.