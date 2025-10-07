Russia attacked energy facilities in three regions, Chernihiv region still has power outage schedules

The Russian Federation again attacked the energy sector - in three regions, in Chernihiv region, electricity shutdown schedules are still in effect, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The enemy again attacked the energy infrastructure of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions. At the same time, the situation in Sumy and Chernihiv regions remains difficult - reported the Ministry of Energy.

As noted, energy workers are working continuously, restoring electricity supply to consumers. "All possible measures are being applied to ensure stable operation of the energy system in conditions of constant attacks," the ministry said.

Ukrainians were urged to use electricity rationally, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

"As of October 7, electricity consumption restrictions are in effect in Chernihiv region," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Situation in Chernihiv region

According to the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, "hourly shutdown schedules will be in effect in the region today." "In case of a favorable situation, energy workers will additionally reduce the volume of restrictions. In Pryluky, some subscribers remain without power due to an enemy attack - services are working for prompt restoration," Chaus wrote on social networks.

JSC "Chernihivoblenergo" clarified that Pryluky region became the target of the enemy this morning. "Again, we have a hit on an energy facility. More than 61 thousand subscribers were left without electricity at once," the oblenergo reported. And added: "Energy workers promptly began restoration and are already supplying consumers. So we ask you to wait a little."

Regarding Chernihiv, the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, reported that "algorithms that were planned in advance for all forces and means involved in emergency response are being applied." "In order to prevent a complete blackout of Chernihiv, energy workers are restoring and maneuvering electricity in the networks to primarily provide critical infrastructure and residential buildings. Due to these re-connections, accidents sometimes occur, so shutdown schedules do not always coincide with the announced ones," Bryzhynskyi noted on social networks.

"Despite the attacks, all critical infrastructure facilities were protected, so the enemy fails to simultaneously plunge the entire city into complete darkness. "Chernihivvodokanal" ensures water supply and sewerage operation, although due to power fluctuations, accidents sometimes occur. Cafes, shops, pharmacies, hospitals, and mobile communications continue to operate in the city," the head of the City Military Administration said.

"We received additional resources to stabilize the situation in Chernihiv region," Chaus also emphasized, speaking about energy.

Situation in Sumy region

"Due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation, part of the city of Sumy was de-energized this morning. Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply," Sumyoblenergo reported after 7 am.

Situation in Kharkiv region

As of 8:40, as reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on social networks, 10,387 subscribers in the Nemyshlianskyi and Industrialnyi districts of Kharkiv city were temporarily de-energized.

JSC "Kharkivoblenergo", in turn, indicated that "despite the difficult night and morning, there is also positive news."

"Consumers who were left without electricity as a result of a massive attack by enemy drones late in the evening on October 5 have been fully supplied," the oblenergo reported as of 9:45.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 13.24 m. This is sufficient to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy reported.