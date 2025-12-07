$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
05:16 PM • 80 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
04:33 PM • 1890 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
02:41 PM • 7358 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 13039 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 40820 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 53407 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 59921 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 55615 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 58604 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 55920 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.3m/s
87%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Russian army attacked energy sector enterprises in Kremenchuk district: technical equipment damagedDecember 7, 07:21 AM • 4472 views
Almost half of Swiss support limiting the country's population to 10 million - poll resultsDecember 7, 07:35 AM • 6150 views
Elon Musk compared the European Union to the "Fourth Reich" by publishing a provocative imageDecember 7, 07:59 AM • 5762 views
Ukraine's battlefield picture worsens amid Russian troop advances and Trump's peace plan – NYTPhotoDecember 7, 08:20 AM • 8546 views
Russian assault trooper died, stuck in the "dragon's teeth" of the 110th brigadeVideo11:25 AM • 9734 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 44102 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 53660 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 66478 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 87188 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 75153 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Petr Pavel
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kremenchuk
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 38042 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 47479 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 48823 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 62854 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 60741 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Film

In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1902 views

On December 8, electricity consumption restrictions will be introduced throughout Ukraine due to Russian attacks. The schedules will be valid around the clock for all consumers.

In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8

On Monday, December 8, consumption restriction measures will be applied in all regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Details

The time and volume of restrictions will be as follows:

  • Hourly outage schedules - from 00:00 to 23:59 - with a volume of 2.5 to 4 queues;
    • Power limitation schedules - from 00:00 to 23:59 - for industrial consumers.

      Ukrenergo noted that the time and volume of restrictions may change.

      Recall

      Ukraine's nuclear power plants were forced to reduce generation capacity due to Russia's massive strike on energy infrastructure. Zaporizhzhia NPP temporarily remained without external power, the 750 kV line remains disconnected.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyEconomy
      Energoatom
      Electricity outage schedules
      Energy
      War in Ukraine
      Power outage
      Electricity
      Ukrenergo
      Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
      Ukraine