In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
Kyiv • UNN
On December 8, electricity consumption restrictions will be introduced throughout Ukraine due to Russian attacks. The schedules will be valid around the clock for all consumers.
On Monday, December 8, consumption restriction measures will be applied in all regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.
Details
The time and volume of restrictions will be as follows:
- Hourly outage schedules - from 00:00 to 23:59 - with a volume
of 2.5 to 4 queues;
- Power limitation schedules - from 00:00 to 23:59 - for
industrial consumers.
Ukrenergo noted that the time and volume of restrictions may change.
Recall
Ukraine's nuclear power plants were forced to reduce generation capacity due to Russia's massive strike on energy infrastructure. Zaporizhzhia NPP temporarily remained without external power, the 750 kV line remains disconnected.