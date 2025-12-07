In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8

On Monday, December 8, consumption restriction measures will be applied in all regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Details

The time and volume of restrictions will be as follows:

Hourly outage schedules - from 00:00 to 23:59 - with a volume of 2.5 to 4 queues;

Power limitation schedules - from 00:00 to 23:59 - for industrial consumers.

Ukrenergo noted that the time and volume of restrictions may change.

Recall

Ukraine's nuclear power plants were forced to reduce generation capacity due to Russia's massive strike on energy infrastructure. Zaporizhzhia NPP temporarily remained without external power, the 750 kV line remains disconnected.