Shelling near ZNPP: Ukraine calls on partners to increase pressure on Russia for the de-occupation of the plant

Exclusive
02:11 PM • 5894 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 35845 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 39069 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 62635 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 86823 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 64686 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 43215 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicion
August 6, 10:17 PM • 44346 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 55994 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 55793 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decrees
August 7, 05:55 AM
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains halted
August 7, 08:55 AM
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
11:02 AM
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience
11:42 AM
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for Ukrainians
12:43 PM
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?
01:59 PM
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for Ukrainians
12:43 PM
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 35880 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 39098 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
11:02 AM
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
11:02 AM
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas
August 6, 10:39 AM
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media
August 6, 07:07 AM
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - report
August 6, 05:58 AM
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"
August 4, 03:58 PM
Shelling near ZNPP: Ukraine calls on partners to increase pressure on Russia for the de-occupation of the plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on international partners to increase pressure on Russia for the demilitarization and de-occupation of the ZNPP. This comes after the IAEA team recorded artillery shelling near the plant, which is a violation of international law and creates a risk of nuclear catastrophe.

Shelling near ZNPP: Ukraine calls on partners to increase pressure on Russia for the de-occupation of the plant

Ukraine has called on international partners to increase pressure on Russia to demand the immediate demilitarization and de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) amid reports of IAEA team recording artillery shelling near the ZNPP. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses deep concern regarding the latest data from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which once again confirm the cynical and irresponsible use of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by the Russian Federation as a military object and a "nuclear shield" to cover shelling of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

- the statement says.

In his latest address on August 6, 2025, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reported a serious incident. The Agency's team of inspectors, while on the station's territory to inspect the spent nuclear fuel storage, recorded numerous artillery volleys emanating from the territory in the immediate vicinity of the ZNPP perimeter and lasting for over an hour.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that these actions are part of a conscious and systematic tactic of the Russian occupation forces. Hiding behind Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the aggressor strikes peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine, realizing that any military response in the direction of the station is limited due to the unprecedented risk of a nuclear catastrophe.

As a result of similar shelling in the past, critically important infrastructure has already been damaged, including several external power lines necessary to meet the ZNPP's own needs. This forced the station to rely on only one backup power line, which is a fragile and unreliable safety system. Each such incident brings us closer to the brink where a tragedy of continental scale could occur.

- the agency emphasized.

It is noted that Russia's actions are a gross violation of the fundamental principles of international law, in particular the Convention on Nuclear Safety, and the principles established by the IAEA. The creation of military positions on the territory of a nuclear facility and the conduct of hostilities from there is an act of nuclear terrorism that requires a decisive and consolidated response from the international community.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses gratitude to the IAEA and personally to Director General Rafael Grossi for their unwavering commitment to the principles of independent monitoring, objective documentation, and prompt informing of the world community about the real threats created by the Russian Federation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

We call on international partners to increase pressure on the Russian Federation with the demand for immediate demilitarization and de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and its return under the full control of the legitimate operator - Ukrainian "Energoatom".

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states.

France and Ukraine unite efforts to ensure nuclear safety - Ministry of Energy7/22/25, 1:49 AM • 3370 views

Anna Murashko

Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine