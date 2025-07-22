France and Ukraine unite efforts to ensure nuclear safety - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine and France continue to cooperate to ensure nuclear safety. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, informs UNN.

It is noted that recently, a delegation led by the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Jean-Noël Barrot, and the Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Mykola Kolisnyk, visited the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. They inspected the work performed on the New Safe Confinement and the state of restoration of the facility, which was damaged by a targeted drone attack by Russia.

Radiation safety is one of the key priorities of the ministry. Ukraine and France are countries with great nuclear potential, so they must actively cooperate in this area - Mykola Kolisnyk noted.

The Deputy Minister thanked the French side for the support provided to Ukraine over many years to overcome the consequences of the Chornobyl disaster, as well as contributions to the International Cooperation Account for Chornobyl.

Particular attention was paid to the dangers associated with Russian military aggression and the actions of the occupiers regarding Ukrainian nuclear facilities, in particular nuclear power plants - stated in the message.

The parties also discussed prospects for cooperation on exchanging experience and expert developments in the field of nuclear safety, implementing joint projects on handling damaged spent nuclear fuel, and strengthening the physical protection of facilities for storing and disposing of radioactive waste.

The Ministry of Energy assured that the smoke in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is related to a forest fire at a safe distance from the station's site, and the power lines are working stably.

