A forest fire broke out near temporarily occupied Enerhodar (Zaporizhzhia region) the day before. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the fire posed a threat to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Due to staff shortages, the gauleiters are forced to bring in additional emergency services from other regions. The Russians are unable to quickly extinguish the fire, which indicates their inability to establish vital activity in the region. - stated the CNR.

They added that the Russians' control over the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is merely an illusion, "there is no loyalty from the people, and the systems do not work."

Recall

Recently, smoke was detected in the area of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. The occupiers reported a massive power outage in Enerhodar and other districts of the Zaporizhzhia region, later stating that the emergency situation had been resolved.

