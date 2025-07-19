In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians staged a demonstrative masquerade for the so-called "Navy Day", reports UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

According to the Center, children from kindergartens were dressed in sailors' uniforms and given a propaganda lecture about the cruiser "Varyag".

The cynicism lies in the fact that the "Varyag" itself was shamefully surrendered to the Japanese in a war unleashed by Russia. The entire history of the Russian fleet is a chronicle of defeats. So it would be better if the Kremlin propagandists told the children about the "Moskva" and the fragments of the Black Sea Fleet at the bottom of the Black Sea - the message says.

Russian occupiers forcibly brought schoolchildren to a propaganda forum in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS