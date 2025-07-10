In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians are again using children in their propaganda. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, informs UNN.

Details

Thus, schoolchildren from Ukrainian schools were forcibly taken to the pseudo-historical forum "Alexandrovsky Banner", where they were indoctrinated with the "greatness of the Russian Federation" and distorted history.

In addition, children were forced to visit the exhibition "Russia – My History". Everyone was taken according to lists submitted by the occupation "education departments". - the report says.

The CNS notes that therefore, the established collaborators bear full responsibility for ideological violence.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians force schoolchildren to subscribe to propaganda publications, including the "journal of the first ones". This publication, a product of the Kremlin's youth movement, has become mandatory for high school students in the Kherson region.

It was also reported that in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, more than 20 children took part in the "All-Russian Drone Piloting Championship", where they are taught to assemble, program, and control drones used for military purposes. For "successes", participation in the final in Sochi is promised, where loyal youth from the TOT will be selected.

Occupiers teach youth to identify "disloyal residents" in the temporarily occupied territories