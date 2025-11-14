Zaporizhzhia NPP again under threat of blackout: power lost from one of two external lines

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has lost power from one of its two external power lines and is once again under threat of a blackout, UNN reports with reference to Energoatom.

On November 14, at 4:18 PM Kyiv time, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost power from one of its two external power lines – the 750 kV ZNPP – Dniprovska line, which is the main power supply for the temporarily occupied plant. - the report says.

According to Energoatom, the plant currently receives electricity for its own needs from only one power line.

The provision of external power to the plant, which is necessary for safe operation, is once again under threat. In the event of a complete disconnection from the power system, the ZNPP could experience another, eleventh blackout, which would pose a serious threat to radiation safety. - the report says.

Local ceasefire declared near Zaporizhzhia NPP for power line repair – IAEA