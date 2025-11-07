ukenru
05:00 PM • 3532 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
Publications
Exclusives
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Local ceasefire declared near Zaporizhzhia NPP for power line repair – IAEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

A local ceasefire has been established near the Russian-occupied ZNPP to repair a 330 kV backup power line. The line is scheduled to be restored on November 8, which should prevent a nuclear accident.

Local ceasefire declared near Zaporizhzhia NPP for power line repair – IAEA

A local ceasefire has been established near the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to begin repairs on the 330 kV backup power line. This was reported by the IAEA on its X social media page, writes UNN.

Details

The ceasefire is intended to ensure demining and preparatory work near the damaged section. The line restoration itself is scheduled for November 8.

IAEA confirms restoration of external power supply to ZNPP, but one line is still being worked on23.10.25, 14:55 • 2927 views

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi noted that the achieved ceasefire "opened the way for repair work aimed at strengthening the facility's connection to the power grid and preventing a nuclear accident."

This is not the first such case when an international agency acts as a mediator to ensure the safety of a facility that remains in a combat zone.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that the 750 kV Dniprovska line to the Zaporizhzhia NPP is being restored within the framework of a local ceasefire.

Russian occupiers stated that repairs at the Zaporizhzhia NPP were impossible due to "military actions," which the IAEA also confirmed. The plant relied on diesel generators with a limited fuel supply, threatening a nuclear catastrophe.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Nuclear weapons
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine