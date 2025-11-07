Local ceasefire declared near Zaporizhzhia NPP for power line repair – IAEA

A local ceasefire has been established near the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to begin repairs on the 330 kV backup power line. This was reported by the IAEA on its X social media page, writes UNN.

Details

The ceasefire is intended to ensure demining and preparatory work near the damaged section. The line restoration itself is scheduled for November 8.

IAEA confirms restoration of external power supply to ZNPP, but one line is still being worked on

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi noted that the achieved ceasefire "opened the way for repair work aimed at strengthening the facility's connection to the power grid and preventing a nuclear accident."

This is not the first such case when an international agency acts as a mediator to ensure the safety of a facility that remains in a combat zone.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that the 750 kV Dniprovska line to the Zaporizhzhia NPP is being restored within the framework of a local ceasefire.

Russian occupiers stated that repairs at the Zaporizhzhia NPP were impossible due to "military actions," which the IAEA also confirmed. The plant relied on diesel generators with a limited fuel supply, threatening a nuclear catastrophe.