IAEA confirms restoration of external power supply to ZNPP, but one line is still being worked on

The IAEA has confirmed the restoration of external power supply to the Zaporizhzhia NPP after a month-long outage, which is important for nuclear safety. Currently, one of the lines is still under repair, and the agency continues to work for its earliest possible restoration, writes UNN.

External power supply to Ukraine's ZNPP has been restored after a month-long outage, a crucial step for nuclear safety and security. This step followed the completion of repairs to the 750 kV Dniprovska line as part of a local ceasefire. - the message says.

It is noted that the IAEA continues to work with both sides to ensure the restoration of the 330 kV Ferosplavna line as well.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that the 750 kV Dniprovska line to the Zaporizhzhia NPP is being restored within the framework of a local ceasefire.

Russian occupiers stated that repairs at the Zaporizhzhia NPP were impossible due to "military actions," which the IAEA also confirmed. The station relied on diesel generators with a limited fuel supply, which threatened a nuclear catastrophe.