12:16 PM
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
11:30 AM
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
10:10 AM
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:30 AM
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
October 23, 07:22 AM
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
October 23, 07:21 AM
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
IAEA confirms restoration of external power supply to ZNPP, but one line is still being worked on

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1126 views

After a month-long outage, the IAEA confirmed the restoration of external power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. One of the lines remains under repair, and the agency continues to work on its restoration.

IAEA confirms restoration of external power supply to ZNPP, but one line is still being worked on

The IAEA has confirmed the restoration of external power supply to the Zaporizhzhia NPP after a month-long outage, which is important for nuclear safety. Currently, one of the lines is still under repair, and the agency continues to work for its earliest possible restoration, writes UNN.

External power supply to Ukraine's ZNPP has been restored after a month-long outage, a crucial step for nuclear safety and security. This step followed the completion of repairs to the 750 kV Dniprovska line as part of a local ceasefire.

- the message says.

It is noted that the IAEA continues to work with both sides to ensure the restoration of the 330 kV Ferosplavna line as well.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that the 750 kV Dniprovska line to the Zaporizhzhia NPP is being restored within the framework of a local ceasefire.

Russian occupiers stated that repairs at the Zaporizhzhia NPP were impossible due to "military actions," which the IAEA also confirmed. The station relied on diesel generators with a limited fuel supply, which threatened a nuclear catastrophe.

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineEconomy
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine