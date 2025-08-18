It will take years to launch ZNPP after de-occupation - Ministry of Energy

After the de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the process of its launch will take years. This is primarily due to the unknown extent of damage inflicted by the Russian invaders, said Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk during the presentation of the government's action program, writes UNN.

Details

After de-occupation, it will be a long job for a huge mission of international experts led by the IAEA just to assess the situation at the plant. We don't know what the Russians did there, what they damaged. It's a nuclear facility, you can't just start it up. We need to assess the technical situation at the plant, and that will be a rather long period. - Hrynchuk reported.

Hrynchuk emphasized that the process of launching the ZNPP after de-occupation will take years.

Next, we will develop solutions to launch the units. The issue with water, which is key and important, will need to be resolved. This is a long process, years. - explained the minister.

Addition

At the Zaporizhzhia NPP, occupied by Russians, water supply problems for cooling six reactors have sharply increased. The IAEA warns that the situation could escalate into a dangerous crisis for Europe.

Smoke was detected in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP cargo port. The incident highlights the threats of the occupation of Europe's largest nuclear facility.